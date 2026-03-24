Bhooth Bangla Song Tu Hi Disda Out: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi’s chemistry takes center stage in Arijit Singh's track

The audience is excited to see what Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan have done with their latest creation, Bhooth Bangla. Keeping the momentum going, the makers have been dropping several assets at different intervals to keep viewers hooked. Minutes ago, they dropped the second song of the film titled, Tu Hi Disda. Check it out!

Bhooth Bangla’s second track Tu Hi Disda released

Akshay Kumar is excited for his collaboration with director Priyadarshan, and so are their ardent fans. Yet again, the duo will be serving a horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla, scheduled to release in cinemas on April 10, 2026. But before the audience gets to enjoy the movie, the makers dropped a new song, Tu Hi Disda, for them to soak in the film’s romantic vibe.

The 4-minute 37-second song features Akshay Kumar romancing his heroine Wamiqa Gabbi. Their unmatched chemistry and innocent love might become the chartbuster love song of the year. Sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, Tu Hi Disda is composed by Pritam with lyrics by Kumaar.

Check out the track below:

Earlier, the team released an entertaining and light-hearted song titled Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge. The 4-minute 7-second video track is sung by Armaan Malik and Aarvan, composed by Pritam with lyrics by Kumaar. Helmed by Priyadarshan, it is bankrolled by Akshay, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The movie also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Asrani, Mithila Palkar, and more.

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar The Revenge

Bhooth Bangla is coming nearly three-weeks after the release of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge. Since the Aditya Dhar actioner is wreaking havoc at the box office, fans are worried if Singh’s film will affect the business of Kumar’s upcoming movie.

Reacting to it, the Sky Force actor told IANS, “Three weeks is usually sufficient, and here we are talking about 21 days. This is good for the industry and also gives you opportunities to do more interviews. If films don’t perform, there would be no platform for such interactions.” He further added that while Dhurandhar 2 is an adult action movie, theirs is a fantasy horror comedy that can be enjoyed by kids and families.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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