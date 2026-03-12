Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal return with a promising laugh-riot in classic Priyadarshan style

Bhooth Bangla has been piquing fans' curiosity by releasing several interesting motion posters featuring Akshay Kumar. Finally, they gave a peek into the world of Priyadarshan’s horror comedy by releasing its teaser. Check it out!

Bhooth Bangla teaser out

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have created together in their recent collaboration. Well, the wait is finally over as the makers just released their entertaining teaser. The reunion of Akshay with the ace filmmaker after 14 years makes it an even more special watch.

Take a look:

The 1-minute 23-second teaser opens with a spooky look at a seemingly haunted palace and a glimpse of a deadly incident. In the background, Asrani can be heard saying that no one gets married in Mangalpur, and Vadhusur will come one day. Cut to Paresh Rawal, who inquired about Vadhusur, to Rajpal Yadav.

While everyone is intrigued to know about the ghost returning to the palace, Akshay Kumar is elated to acquire it, which is short of only two rooms from the popular Buckingham Palace. Then stars the fun, comedy, drama, romance, and horror. While the actors hustle to uncover the spooky story behind Mangalpur’s Vadhusur and his obsession with brides, the audience can sit back and enjoy the unlimited laughter in chaos.

More about Bhooth Bangla

While Akshay is leading the show, he is joined by an impressive cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, and Rajesh Sharma. Directed by Priyadarshan, it is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoo,r and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

As of now, the single track, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, has been released, and it’s already trending. Sung by Armaan Malik and Aarvan, the peppy number has been composed by Pritam with lyrics by Kumaar. After the teaser, the makers are planning to release the trailer by March 18.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the trailer will be attached to Dhurandhar 2 in cinemas starting March 19. An insider informed us, “The trailer cut is locked, and the team is extremely confident about it. The idea is to create strong digital chatter first and then capitalize on the theatrical footfalls of Dhurandhar 2.” Bhooth Bangla will hit cinemas on April 10, 2026.

