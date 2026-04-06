Bhooth Bangla Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu are back to tickle your funny bone, Wamiqa Gabbi joins

Bhooth Bangla has kept the audience on their toes. After multiple date updates, the makers have finally dropped the entertaining trailer of the upcoming horror comedy film. The 3-minute 3-second clip showcases Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and others in their hilarious best. Take a look!

Bhooth Bangla Trailer Out

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s second outing, Bhooth Bangla, is finally inching towards its big screen release. Hence, ahead of its theatrical debut on April 16, 2026, the makers have teased the audience with its trailer. The clip showcases the first look of the star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and others.

Check out the trailer:

The trailer opens with an unannounced character entering the royal palace and unlocking the horrific mystery that surrounds it. It is revealed that someone is trying to bring the ghost back to the palace, which was cursed thousands of years ago. Unaware of what’s coming, a London-returned Arjun Acharya, played by Akshay Kumar, is gobsmacked by the beauty of the massive and beautiful palace in the sleepy town of Mangalpur.

Hence, he decides to host his sister’s wedding at his newly inherited ancestral palace. However, his character finds himself caught in a whirlwind of terrified locals, bizarre ghostly happenings, and hilarious chaos until he begins uncovering the shocking truth behind the palace’s centuries-old legend.

About Bhooth Bangla

The upcoming horror film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, and Rajesh Sharma. Directed by Priyadarshan, it is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor with Vimal Doshi, Faara Sheikh, and Vedant Vikaas Baali serving as co-producers.

Apart from the short teaser, a peppy track, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, and a romantic number, Tu Hi Disda, have been released. Bhooth Bangla, paid previews begin in theatres from April 16, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!