Bhooth Bangla Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Akshay Kumar's horror comedy

After multiple action-drama films, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s fantasy horror comedy movie has finally hit cinemas. Bhooth Bangla’s paid previews started last night (April 16, 2026), and since then, social media has been buzzing with rave reviews about the family entertainer. Before you consider watching the show on the big screen, here are 11 tweets you must read.

Bhooth Bangla Twitter Reviews

Cinephiles were delighted to watch 2026’s first horror comedy movie in theatres. Seems like Akshay Kumar’s and Priyadarshan’s latest collaboration hit the right spot, garnering mostly positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

A die-hard Akshay fan shared their two cents about Bhooth Bangla. In their tweet, they wrote, “#BhoothBangla as a Akshay Kumar fan I feel nostalgia after so long, What a Movie, What a special Caste, this movie is going to rule on Box office Mark my words. Other caste- Tabu, Asarani sir, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi Did her job fantastic. 5/5 Stars.”

Another one penned, “Man Akki ki acting. This guy with good direction surpasses everybody else. Love you for this @akshaykumar. #BhoothBangla For other 90s star fans, sorry to say but your fav stars genuinely don't come even 10% close to Akki in today's times. He is most versatile.”

A moviegoer was reminded of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In their review, the user mentioned, “Saw #BhoothBangla…Reminds & feel as 2nd part of BHOOL-BHULAIYA. But Laugh Loud with Theatres in 1st Half.Iconic casting brings nostalgia..2nd Half divert route.Story Takes a Lead & Decent Climax..Could have been Better..But #Akshaykumar-#Priyadarshan deliver Great show again.”

Akshay Kumar’s international audience were also highly impressed with his acting in the comic caper. Giving four stars to the film out of five, a fan called it “the most entertaining and thrilling film of the year.”

In their review, another expressed, “Reviewed from U.S. A. , just watched #BhoothBangla, film is a refreshing return to classic Bollywd comedy. film proves that OG comedy is truly back—and no one, I repeat, no one, does it better than #AkshayKumar. solid entertainer that reminds u y #Ak is still the king of comedy.”

While Akki and the team did a fantastic job of impressing the audience, several fans got emotional after watching the late Asrani in his second last movie.

Check out the tweets:

Apart from them, Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s union is exactly what could save the fate of comedy films