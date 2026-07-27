Bhumi Pednekar joins Rishab Shetty’s The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? Here’s what we know

The ensemble cast of Sandeep Singh’s upcoming mega-budget historical epic, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, just got a massive star-studded upgrade. Actor Bhumi Pednekar has officially joined the cast of the pan-India project. She will be essaying the legendary historical role of Belawadi Mallamma, the fierce warrior queen known for her unparalleled courage and resilience.

Bhumi Pednekar joins Rishab Shetty in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious cinematic undertakings in Indian cinema. It is headlined by Kantara fame Rishab Shetty, who steps into the titular role of the legendary Maratha king.

For Bhumi Pednekar, stepping into the shoes of such a monumental historical figure as Belawadi Mallamma marks a massive shift into the action-dramatics space. Speaking about joining the project, the actress shared her excitement.

The Times of India quoted her expressing, “I’m honoured to be part of a film on the life and legacy of the great Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It’s a privilege for me to play Karnataka’s brave warrior queen, Belawadi Mallamma, and bring her to life on screen. I am a huge Kantara fan, and Rishab Shetty’s stunning performance blew me away... This is unlike anything I’ve done before.”

The film also boasts an powerhouse ensemble cast including Shefali Shah as Rajmata Jijabai alongside Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal supporting roles.

Mounted as a massive scale, the two-part cinematic saga is directed and produced by Sandeep Singh. Moreover, the film’s music will be done by composer Amit Trivedi, with legendary lyricist Prasoon Joshi penning the songs, and Rishi Virmani handling the screenplay.

The grand period drama is slated to go on floors later this year, with the first part eyeing a grand theatrical release on January 21, 2027.

For the unversed, Belawadi Mallamma holds a revered place in Indian history as one of the bravest women warriors of the 17th century. Hailing from Karnataka, she is historically celebrated for her fierce resistance and extraordinary courage.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Is Mrunal Thakur dating cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal? Here’s what the netizens think after viral cafe video