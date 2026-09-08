Bigg Boss 1 winner Rahul Roy opens up on making Rs 2 to 4 lakh by performing at weddings: ‘I have to earn...’

Actor Rahul Roy is opening up about a difficult phase of his life and the financial challenges he faced after suffering a brain stroke in 2020. The Aashiqui star recently grabbed attention after videos of him dancing at weddings and performing to his hit songs went viral. Addressing the criticism surrounding the performances, Rahul revealed that taking up such opportunities has been part of his effort to rebuild his life and career.

Rahul Roy rebuilding his life from scratch

In an interview with The Times of India, Rahul revealed that he has been dealing with Rs 30 lakh matter for several years, which he and his brother are attempting to settle. He also spoke about his divorce, during which he transferred his assets to his former wife. The actor said he is now focused on creating his career and financial stability from the ground up.

Speaking about returning to work, Rahul said, "The last five years have almost been like a break because I was recuperating. There was no work. If that hadn’t happened, I would have done much more. But now, I am getting some work and want to do a lot more. I was happy to be back on the set and face the camera. I am really thankful to the people who are trusting me. In my 37-year journey in films, I believe I have done some good work, and now I am looking forward to doing more."

Rahul Roy explains why he performs at weddings

Bigg Boss 1 winner spoke about his financial responsibilities and revealed that work became difficult to find following his stroke. Responding to trolls who questioned his wedding performances, Rahul said, "I have expenses, and I need the money. Getting work after my brain stroke in 2020 was difficult. It’s been five years since then, and I was doing whatever I could to keep things going. Sometimes, I earn Rs 2 lakh or 4 lakh by dancing at weddings. People who troll me don’t know that this is hard work. I have to earn my bread and butter too.”

Rahul suffered a stroke in November 2020 while filming in Kargil. He was first taken to Srinagar for treatment and later shifted to Mumbai. He became an overnight sensation with Aashiqui in 1990, starring opposite Anu Aggarwal. After facing setbacks in films, he moved to television and won the first season of Bigg Boss in 2007. He is now gearing up for a negative role in micro web series Super Badshah.

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