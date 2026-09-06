Bigg Boss 20: All about Mary Kom's separation controversy from Onler Kom, and her alleged boyfriend Hitesh Choudhary

Mary Kom and her ex-husband, Karung Onkholer Kom, aka Onler, made buzz a few years ago, sparking considerable public interest. After the boxer’s ex-husband alleged that she was involved in a relationship with former cricketer Hitesh Choudhary, their separation was in the spotlight. Let’s take a look at the details.

Mary Kom and Onler Kom’s divorce

Mary Kom and Onler Kom met in 2000 in New Delhi. Getting married in 2005, over the years, their marriage was widely regarded as a supportive partnership. While Mary Kom built a successful international boxing career, Onler took on responsibilities at home and supported her professional journey. Mary Kom has often spoken publicly about his role in her life.

The couple has four children. Their family includes twin boys, born in 2007, a son born in 2013, and a daughter whom they later adopted.

They were married for nearly two decades before ending their marriage. Their divorce was finalized by mutual consent on December 20, 2023. The separation was carried out under Kom customary in the presence of family elders and clan leaders.

Although the divorce was finalized in late 2023, details surrounding their separation became widely discussed only later, following a public fallout between the former couple.

Speculation about a romantic relationship between Mary Kom and Hitesh Choudhary emerged after the two were frequently seen together at events, sports promotions, including the Global Boxing Series, and media appearances. Their public appearances subsequently led to speculation on social media.

The matter gained further attention when Mary’s former husband made allegations about a relationship between her and Choudhary. Onler claimed that he had WhatsApp messages supporting his allegations and said that the situation had affected their family.

Mary Kom has repeatedly denied being in a romantic relationship with Hitesh Choudhary. Through an official statement, she maintained that her relationship with Choudhary was strictly professional.

The allegations and denials subsequently became part of the wider public discussion surrounding Mary Kom and Onler Kom’s divorce, while Choudhary’s association with the boxer remains primarily linked to their professional ventures.

Who is Hitesh Choudhary?

Hitesh Choudhary is a former national-level cricketer, model, and entrepreneur. A graduate of Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, he transitioned from professional sports into business, with interests spanning real estate and sports management.

Choudhary has also been associated professionally with Mary Kom. He serves as the Chairman of the Mary Kom Boxing Foundation and is the CEO and Managing Director of their joint venture.

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