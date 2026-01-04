Bigil, Theri to Leo: 7 Must watch Thalapathy Vijay films before his grand swansong Jana Nayagan releases

As Thalapathy Vijay gears up for his highly anticipated swansong Jana Nayagan, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of the most defining films of his career. From mass entertainers to intense action dramas, Vijay has consistently delivered performances that left a lasting impact on audiences. Here’s a list of seven must-watch films from Bigil, Theri, Leo, Master to Mersal, Sarkar, and The Greatest of All Time, which capture his versatility, star power, and enduring legacy on the big screen.

7 must-watch films of Thalapathy Vijay before his last movie Jana Nayagan releases:

1. Bigil

Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir Director: Atlee

Atlee Genre: Sports Action Drama

The 2019 film, Bigil follows the story of Michael, who is forced to abandon his dream of becoming a professional footballer after his father passes away. Consumed by grief, his life spirals until a close friend pushes him toward coaching a struggling women’s football team. What begins as reluctant acceptance slowly becomes a journey of healing, responsibility, and redemption, as Michael learns to channel his pain into purpose and discovers hope.

2. Leo

Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj Genre: Action Thriller

Released in 2023, Leo follows Parthiban, a cafe owner living a peaceful life with his wife and son in Himachal Pradesh. His world is turned upside down when a violent incident draws the attention of a powerful drug cartel, forcing him into a dangerous confrontation. As past secrets begin to surface, Parthiban is pushed to his limits, blending intense action with mystery.

3. The Greatest of All Time

Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren Director: Venkat Prabhu

Venkat Prabhu Genre: Action Thriller

Released in 2024, The Greatest of All Time is the story of an elite intelligence agent who steps away from his work, seeking peace in a simple, anonymous life. His calm is shattered when unfinished business from a past operation resurfaces, threatening massive destruction. Forced out of retirement, he reunites with his former team for one final mission.

4. Master

Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj Genre: Action Thriller

Released in 2021, Master centers on a troubled professor who is unexpectedly assigned to teach at a juvenile correctional facility. What begins as reluctant duty soon turns dangerous when he crosses paths with a ruthless gangster exploiting the children as pawns for his criminal activities.



5. Theri

Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Baby Nainika, Mahendran, Ilayathilagam Prabhu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Motta Rajendran Director: Atlee

Atlee Genre: Action Thriller

The 2016 film, Theri follows DCP Vijaya Kumar, who disappears from public life to raise his young daughter in a peaceful and secure environment, far from the dangers of his past. His carefully built anonymity shatters when criminals threaten her life, forcing him to step out of the shadows. To protect his daughter, Vijaya Kumar must confront old enemies, reclaim his identity, and unleash the formidable force he once tried to leave behind.

6. Mersal

Vijay, S J Suryah, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Vadivelu, Sathyaraj Director: Atlee

Atlee Genre: Action Thriller

Released in 2017, Mersal revolves around a doctor who is falsely arrested for the murder of a fellow medical professional. As the investigation unfolds, it is revealed that the crime is part of a larger plan orchestrated by his mysterious lookalike. The doppelgänger is on a mission to expose deep-rooted corruption, illegal practices, and exploitation within the medical industry, while blurring the lines between justice, revenge, and morality.

7. Sarkar

Thalapathy Vijay, Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Pazha Karuppiah, Livingston Director: A.R Murugadoss

A.R Murugadoss Genre: Political Action film

The 2018 film, Sarkar follows an NRI businessman who returns to India for personal reasons and is shocked to discover that his vote has been illegally cast. Determined to uncover the truth, he begins investigating the widespread practice of electoral fraud, placing himself directly in the crosshairs of two politicians. As the conflict intensifies, the businessman takes on the system, turning his fight for a single vote into justice for democracy.

