Binny and Family on OTT: When and where to watch Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan's debut film

Following the footsteps of Varun Dhawan, his niece, Anjini Dhawan, stepped into the acting realm with the family drama film, Binny and Family. Released in cinemas on September 20, 2024, the movie was positively received by the audience. Now, the movie is available to stream for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Binny and Family on OTT

Back in 2024, Anjini Dhawan made her big-screen debut with Ssanjay Tripaathy’s family drama, Binny and Family. The movie was well-received by the audience and critics alike. But if you missed out on watching the film on 70 mm, then you’re in luck. Well, the light-hearted film has finally made its way to Amazon Prime Video.

Recently, Anjini took to her Instagram handle and announced that the film has made its debut on the popular online streaming platform. Sharing the announcement poster, she penned, “A story close to my heart, made with love, warmth, and family at its core. Hope it finds a place in yours. Binny and Family is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.”

Check it out:

About Binny and Family

In the Ssanjay Tripaathy directorial, Anjini plays the role of Binny, a young, free-spirited girl who likes to live life on her own terms. One fine day, her conservative grandparents (played by Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri) come to London to live with her and her parents from a small town in Bihar. Things start to take an interesting turn when the two generations share their varied opinions on certain subjects.

Throughout the film, the makers showcased the generational gap between the grandparents and the grandkids. While they indulge in conflicts, the audience gets many reality checks in this relatable family drama. But in the end, an eye-opening incident brings the two generations close, who were otherwise as different as chalk and cheese.

Apart from Anjini, Pankaj, and Himani, the movie also stars Rajesh Kumar and Charu Shankar, who are stuck, trying to bring the two generations to a consensus. The movie is bankrolled by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bharti Siingh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa drop first PIC with second son Kaju as they celebrate a warm and fulfilling Lohri