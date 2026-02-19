Blooming romances of B-town: Soon to wed Vijay-Rashmika to Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia, Disha Patani- Talwiinder and Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur

Cupid has found its way to Bollywood and we already have multiple couples who can feel love in the air. Be it soon-to-be-married couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the hush-hush lovers Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia, secret daters Disha Patani and Talwiinder or the Insta-official couple Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur. Read on to know more about these blooming romances of B-town.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

From co-stars to now being life partners, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna might have remained tight-lipped, but their love story isn’t hidden from their fans. What started on the sets of Geetha Govindam took a final shape in 2019 after their movie Dear Comrade. Since then, they have made multiple appearances together be it their romantic Italy trip or their recent spotting at Mumbai airport. After allegedly being engaged in October 2025, the stars are all set to reportedly get married in February 26, 2026, in Udaipur.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia

National Award-winning Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia’s romance has been brewing in the public eye. From attending family events to going on vacations and shaking a leg at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s wedding, nothing has hidden from eagle-eyed fans. The alleged couple was also spotted traveling together post the festivities. The nail in the coffin was when Kabir took to his Instagram and dropped a picture with Sanon from her sister’s wedding. Having said that, they have also refrained from commenting on their relationship.

Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder

Rumors of Disha Patani dating Indie singer Talwiinder spread like wildfire after they were spotted at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding. A public appearance at a concert in Mumbai added fuel to the fire. But while talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the performer stated that he and Disha don’t want to give in to the pressure of the rumors. “We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves,” he stated, keeping a low profile about his personal life.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur

Another romance that’s blooming in Bollywood is that of Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur. After months of speculations, they finally made their relationship Insta-official by dropping pictures from their breakfast outing in December 2025. Since then, they haven’t shied away from facing the paparazzi and making public appearances together. Reports suggest that the celebs are busy wrapping up their current projects so that they can start prepping for their impending March wedding.

