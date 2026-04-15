Bobby Deol says Dharmendra’s demise brought him closer to Esha, Ahana Deol: 'We are dealing with it...'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death, which could be triggering to some.

The tragic demise of Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra created a void in the Deol family. But as they deal with the grief together, it's bringing them closer. In some way, the strained relationship he had with his sisters, Esha and Ahana Deol, is healing. Recently, the Animal actor spoke about his changed dynamics with Hema Malini’s daughters. Read on!

Bobby Deol on dealing with Dharmendra’s demise with Esha and Ahana

While talking to Esquire India, Bobby Deol relived the pain caused by the passing away of his dearest father, actor Dharmendra. However, he did admit that the loss brought him closer to his sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

The Ashram actor divulged, “I feel we’re all dealing with it in our own ways. Sometimes you misunderstand each other because you’re hurting. Everyone feels their pain is more than the others’. But you give it time. Let it heal… Loss has its own way of bringing a family closer.”

Reflecting on the tragedy, Bobby expressed that even today, he wished to have sat with his father more and asked him more questions. But since he misses doing all of it with his dad, he now makes sure to be mindful when he is with his sons, wife, and family. He has finally realized that the box office numbers, movie reviews, and film characters don’t matter anymore.

For him, “Success is measured in how much time you can afford to spend with the ones you love. What’s the point of fame and wealth when there’s no one to witness it with you?” he questioned himself.

It’s been almost five months since the 89-year-old legend left for his heavenly abode on November 24, 2025, at his residence in Mumbai. But even today, when Bobby watches his Instagram reels, he feels his energy and warmth. “Sometimes it feels like he’s talking directly to me,” said the emotional son.

On the work front, Bobby will be next seen as John Himmler in Thalapathy Vijay’s final movie, Jana Nayagan.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ramayana: Yash reveals he has no scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Part 1, talks about his equation with Bollywood actor