Bobby Deol to join Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next? Here’s what we know

Bobby Deol is already looking for his next big role. Following the success of his recent projects, including The Ba***ds of Bollywood and formerly Animal, there’s no stopping the actor. According to a Mid-Day report, the star will join Ahaan Panday and Sharvari in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action romance in a ‘grey’ role. Unlike his past roles, where his characters were mostly negative, this one seemingly promises to be more under the surface.

Bobby Deol’s role in Ahaan Panday and Sharvari starrer revealed

While not much has been revealed about the storyline, which will be led by Ahaan Panday and Sharvari, Bobby Deol’s character details were somewhat teased to the public in the new update. “It will be incorrect to call him the villain. His character is in an authoritative position in the film, but there is more than meets the eye. As the story progresses, Bobby’s character is shown having grey shades, which influences his dynamics with the hero,” shared the source, revealing how his role will gel with the viewers. He will be an adversary to Ahaan Panday, once again fighting out as the main hero of the film.

As to why the project will not have Bobby Deol in an out-and-out negative role, the source added, “Ali and producer Aditya Chopra were certain from the start that it can’t be a menacing and an all-black role as Bobby has done such parts.” It is said that the director personally planned a ‘larger-than-life persona’ for the senior star. With the development being as recent as just a week, there is said to be a deeper story to his character involving ‘personal motivation’ fueling his grey behavior.

With a recce planned for England in the coming month, it was previously reported that the film is eyeing an early 2026 shoot plan.

