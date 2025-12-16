Bobby Deol’s Aashram Season 4 to begin filming in 2026, Tridha Choudhury confirms

The wait for Aashram season 4 is finally getting clearer. Actress Tridha Choudhury, one of the most talked-about faces from Prakash Jha’s hit crime drama Aashram, has confirmed that filming for the new season will begin in 2026. The update brings relief to fans who have been waiting since 2023 for fresh developments in Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala universe.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Tridha shared a direct and reassuring update. “Yes, we are shooting very soon, in 2026!” she said. The statement has quickly reignited buzz around the series, which had stayed low-key for several months.

Aashram Season 4 filming update

Aashram remains one of Prakash Jha’s most successful and widely discussed web series. Led by Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala, the show explores complex themes such as blind faith, corruption, and the misuse of power. Deol’s portrayal of the charismatic yet disturbing godman has been a major reason behind the show’s popularity.

While sharing the filming update, Tridha Choudhury also revisited how she landed the role that changed her career. She recalled a chance meeting that proved decisive. “It’s an interesting story on how I bagged Aashram. I was in a supermarket where I met Madhvi Bhatt, the DA. She told me, ‘Tridha, I am so happy I bumped into you here. I really think that you should do this show’,” she said.

That recommendation led writer Madhvi Bhatt to suggest Tridha’s name to Prakash Jha, though the director initially had doubts. “Sir said, ‘Nahin, woh thodi si bacchi lagegi. We have to show her as a woman’,” Tridha recalled.

How Tridha Choudhury transformed for Prakash Jha’s Aashram?

Determined to fit the role, the actress made physical and performance changes as advised. “Hence, I put on weight as he advised, ‘You can’t look so perfect for the character. You need to be weathered’. We had trainers and we worked a lot on the dialogues as well,” she added.

Looking back, Tridha says the impact of Aashram exceeded all expectations. “It was very hard for me to believe that this project would make me a household name in India. But it has. Anywhere I go, people greet me with ‘Japnaam’; no one says ‘Namaste’. For every actor, the show has been groundbreaking,” she said. Most recently, Tridha appeared in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, released on 12 December 2025.

