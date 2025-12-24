Bollywood breakups in 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma to Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana– Celebs who parted ways

2025 has seen several high-profile relationships in the Indian entertainment world come to an end, leaving fans and the industry in shock. From "it-couples" breaking up to weddings being called off at the last minute, here is a list of the most shocking breakups of 2025.

1. Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma

This is widely regarded as the most "jaw-dropping" split of 2025. After two years as the internet's favorite couple, the duo reportedly parted ways in early 2025. While they remain amicable, fans were stunned because they had been very public in supporting each other. Vijay Varma later alluded to the "suffocating scrutiny" of a public relationship as a reason for their separation.

2. Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana

In one of the most heartbreaking turns of the year, the fairy-tale wedding between music composer Palash Muchhal and star cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off just as it was about to begin. What initially seemed like a temporary delay in November—due to a family health crisis—turned into a permanent goodbye by early December. Both Palash and Smriti eventually broke their silence with heartfelt statements, confirming that they had decided to go their separate ways. While they asked for privacy to heal, the news left fans of both the music and sports worlds deeply saddened.

3. Fahmaan Khan & Aditi Shetty

Fahmaan Khan and Aditi Shetty’s journey from being Dharampatnii co-stars to a real-life couple was a rare, quiet romance that many fans truly rooted for. They seemed incredibly solid, with quiet talks of a 2024 wedding making their future feel like a certainty rather than just a rumor. However, things took a heartbreaking turn in February 2025 when the couple chose to go their separate ways. As per reports, the grueling reality of back-to-back shoots for their respective shows, Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha and Bhagya Lakshmi, eventually pulled them apart, proving that even the most genuine connections can struggle under the weight of a demanding career.

4. Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas

For a few months, it felt like Hollywood had moved to Mumbai. The sight of Tom Cruise and Ana exploring the city and meeting with local creators turned them into an honorary Bollywood "power couple." But even for two of the world's biggest stars, the reality of grueling global schedules and the distance eventually took its toll. By October, the "fading spark" became too much to ignore, and they decided to call it quits, leaving fans in both India and the West wondering what might have been if their worlds weren't so far apart.

5. Shivangi Joshi & Kushal Tandon

Few couples captured the hearts of the "crossover" audience quite like Shivangi and Kushal. Their chemistry in Barsaatein felt so real that when they brought it into their actual lives, fans were overjoyed. That’s why it felt like a gut punch in June when Kushal shared a raw, vulnerable post—which he quickly deleted—admitting they had been apart for months. It was a messy, human moment that reminded everyone that even the most beautiful on-screen love stories face difficult, private endings.

As we look back on 2025, these goodbyes remind us that beyond the flashing cameras and polished Instagram feeds, stars deal with the same messy, quiet heartaches we all do. It’s never easy to watch a favorite chapter end, but these moments remind us that even after the most unexpected breakups, there’s eventually a chance to heal and start over.

