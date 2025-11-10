Bollywood veteran star Dharmendra hospitalized and on ventilator support: Report

Dharmendra has been hospitalized and is on a ventilator support, according to an NDTV report on Monday. The Bollywood acting icon was reportedly admitted about a week ago due to his complaints of breathing problems. At 89 years old, Dharmendra remains a living legend in the Indian film industry. Further details about his condition are awaited.

Ahead of his 90th birthday in less than a month, Indian actor Dharmendra has been taken to the hospital over breathing issues. While the current status of his health is not known, reports claim that he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital over a week ago, as he was unwell and has been there since. Earlier this year, the Sholay star underwent an eye graft operation in April.

What happened to Dharmendra?

According to ABP News, his health has deteriorated in the past several days of being in the hospital and became critical today morning, leading to ventilator support. It is said that he was shifted to the ICU and continues to be there at the moment, with multiple family members of the star visiting him frequently. They added that the actor is ‘responding to the treatment’ at the moment. However, official confirmations are yet to come from the hospital or the star’s family members about his critical state.

Previously, IANS reported that the actor had been taken to the hospital for a routine check-up; however, he continued to be there for several days after the visit. Last Monday, on November 3, his wife and actress Hema Malini was asked for an update on his health, to which she gestured that he was doing okay at that point.

Last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Dharmendra is known to be a part of Ikkis next. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, and Jaideep Ahlawat. He is also expected to be a part of Apne 2 with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol.

Disclaimer: Content republished, referenced, or shared by Pinkvilla from third-party sources is attributed to the original source wherever possible. Inclusion or reference of third-party content does not imply endorsement or affiliation unless expressly stated. Pinkvilla has not independently verified the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of such content and shall not be responsible for any errors, omissions, or consequences arising from its use. Users should exercise their own discretion when relying on this information.

