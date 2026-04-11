Boney Kapoor shares UNSEEN pic from US vacation with Sridevi and daughter Janhvi Kapoor: 'My love holding our love janu'

Film producer Boney Kapoor often takes to social media to express love and admiration for his beloved wife, late actress Sridevi. Yet again, he went back in time and shared a nostalgic image with his partner. But the old picture is special for one more reason. It features Boney and Sridevi’s eldest daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor, when she was just one. Check it out!

Boney Kapoor drops childhood picture of Janhvi with Sridevi

Today (April 11, 2026), Boney Kapoor shared a picture of his late wife, Sridevi, and their daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, on his Instagram. The image, taken nearly 3 decades ago, features the Mili actress when she was merely a year old. She was firmly held by her mother as the trio posed for the camera. Sharing the vintage visual, the producer-actor penned, “In L A. My love holding our love janu, who was just 1 year old.”

The image from the family’s vacation in Los Angeles showcased that Sridevi was indeed a style icon who could easily turn heads with her fashion sense. Even with her multi-colored striped sweater, open hair, and bright smile, she was able to stand out. The diva also made sure to dress up their first daughter like a royal princess.

Take a look:

Following the footsteps of her mother, Janhvi stepped into the film industry with Karan Johar-backed movie, Dhadak, back in 2018. Since then, she has worked in multiple movies and starred in many films. But doing sensual songs like Bheegi Saree from her 2025 film, Param Sundari, made her overly se*ualised.

Sharing how she felt about it, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actress told Raj Shamani that the idea for doing that track was not to titillate the audience. “But it was a sensual song. If someone looked at that and said, ‘I am not attracted to this chick’, I would feel offended,” expressed the 29-year-old actress.

In the same interview, she expressed concern over being photographed by paparazzi from different unflattering angles and having those images circulated online without her consent. On the work front, she will be seen in the Telugu film Peddi.

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