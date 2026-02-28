Boong Re-release: Farhan Akhtar produced BAFTA-winning film returns to cinema on March 6

This week, India got its first BAFTA-winning movie, Boong. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the Manipuri film is now returning to cinemas on March 6, 2026. Read on!

Boong to re-release in cinemas

The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held on Sunday, February 22, 2026, in London. At the event, the Manipuri language film Boong won the Best Children’s and Family Film Award. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment, bankrolled the coming-of-age drama film.

After its big win, the makers have decided to re-release the movie in cinemas for the Indian audience to enjoy it once again. Boong will be returning to the big screens on March 6, 2026. Sharing the good news with the world, Farhan took to his Instagram handle and announced, “A journey of innocence, love, and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March.”

At the recently concluded BAFTA 2026, director Lakshmipriya Devi, Farhan, and Ritesh took over the stage to receive the prestigious award. While accepting the accolade, Devi expressed gratitude to the jury members for accepting the film and giving it such big love. In her speech, the emotional filmmaker stated that the walk up to the stage to receive the global award felt like the final few steps to the summit of a mountain that the team never knew they were climbing. She revealed that the story of her movie is deeply rooted in her troubled hometown, Manipur.

For the unaware, the film tells the tale of a schoolboy named Boong who fights the tensions in Manipur in order to reunite his family and make them return to their home. The award-winning film has been screened at multiple film festivals before it was finally released in cinemas for the first time on September 19, 2025.

Gugun Kipgen plays the titular character of Brojendro (Boong) and is joined by a supporting cast including Bala Hijam, Angom Sanamatum, Vikram Kochhar, Hamom Sadananda, Nemetia Ngangbam, and many others.

