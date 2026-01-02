Border 2: Anu Malik sets the record straight on Ghar Kab Aaoge credit controversy, slams false reports– ‘I stand by this…’

The rumors can finally be laid to rest: veteran composer Anu Malik is setting the record straight regarding the credits for Ghar Kab Aaoge, the soul-stirring reimagining of his classic hit for Border 2. After a wave of speculation suggested he had been sidelined in the new version, Malik has stepped forward with a graceful clarification, shifting the narrative from controversy to one of mutual respect and collaboration.

Taking to Instagram to clear the air, Malik dismissed claims that he was denied proper credit as "incorrect." Rather than expressing frustration, the composer praised producer Bhushan Kumar for the way the transition was handled, emphasizing that he has been treated with nothing but warmth.

In his official statement, Malik noted: "I would like to clarify about the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' that Bhushan ji has already credited me with immense warmth and respect. This is a unique collaboration that I am genuinely proud of... Any reports suggesting otherwise are based on incorrect reporting. I stand by this collaboration with pride and gratitude."

Where did the confusion come from?

The controversy largely stemmed after an earlier interview resurfaced, where Malik spoke passionately about the legacy of the original Sandese Aate Hain. His comments about the importance of acknowledging original creators were interpreted by some as current dissatisfaction, triggering an unnecessary debate just as the sequel's music began to roll out.

The teaser for Ghar Kab Aaoge has already created a massive buzz, featuring a powerhouse vocal lineup of Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. While the new version is recreated by composer Mithoon, it remains deeply rooted in Malik’s original 1997 melody. The lyrical landscape has also expanded; while it retains the legendary words of Javed Akhtar, it now includes fresh lines penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

For Malik, this song has always been more than just a hit—it’s an emotional lifeline for soldiers and their families. It is that same patriotic heartbeat that director Anurag Singh aims to capture in Border 2. With a massive cast featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the decade.

Produced by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on January 23, 2026. With the full version of the song releasing today, January 2, the focus has finally shifted back to the music where it belongs.

