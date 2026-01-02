Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge Launch: Sunny Deol reveals dad Dharmendra’s war film Haqeeqat inspired him to do Border, ‘Jab mai actor bana…’

In a moving tribute to the men and women in uniform, the team behind Border 2 traveled to the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, to launch their new anthem, Ghar Kab Aaoge. On a crisp Friday at the historic Longewala-Tanot Mata Temple, actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty joined singer Sonu Nigam, producer Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta to share the emotional track directly with BSF soldiers.

The desert air was filled with music as the stars took to an amphitheater stage for a live performance. Flanked by music director Mithoon and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, the group delivered a powerful presentation that bridged the gap between cinematic heroism and real-life service.

For Sunny Deol, the moment was deeply personal. Standing before the troops, he became visibly emotional while reflecting on the legacy of his father, the legendary Dharmendra. He shared how a childhood memory of his father's 1964 war classic Haqeeqat ultimately paved the way for the original Border.

“Maine Border ki thi kyunki jab maine mere papa ki film Haqeeqat dekhi thi, wo film mujhe bahut pyaari lagi thi aur mai bahut chota tha. Aur jab mai actor bana, toh maine bhi tay kiya ki mai papa jaisi film karunga. JP Dutta sahab ke saath maine baat ki, aur hum dono ne decide kiya ki hum Border banayenge, jo bahut hi pyaari hai aur aap sab ke dilon me basi hui hai,” Sunny shared. He spoke with pride about how the first film inspired an entire generation of young men to enlist in the army.

The new rendition of Ghar Kab Aaoge is an epic in its own right. Clocking in at 10 minutes and 34 seconds, it brings together a powerhouse vocal ensemble including Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. While Mithoon has breathed new life into the music, the lyrics remain a respectful blend of Javed Akhtar’s iconic original verses and new lines by Manoj Muntashir.

As the film gears up for its January 23, 2026, release, the Jaisalmer launch served as a reminder of why this franchise resonates so deeply. Directed by Anurag Singh and featuring a massive cast—including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Mona Singh—Border 2 isn’t just looking to be a box office hit; it’s aiming to capture the heart of the nation all over again.

ALSO READ: Border 2: Anu Malik sets the record straight on Ghar Kab Aaoge credit controversy, slams false reports– ‘I stand by this…’