Border 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh’s actioner

Border 2 became a mega blockbuster after its release in cinemas in January 2026. The epic action war film is a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border. After keeping the audience waiting, the movie is finally making its way to a popular streaming platform on March 20, 2026. Read on for more details!

Border 2 on OTT

Earlier this year, Sunny Deol returned with the sequel to his war film, Border, and took over the box office by storm. With an impressive ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the movie became the highest-grossing film of the year. Well, if you haven’t watched Border 2 on the big screen, then here’s the good news. Viewers can now enjoy the action-thriller on Netflix starting March 20, 2026. Having said that, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

About Border 2

Decades after the release of the OG Border, the makers finally came up with Border 2 and exceeded the expectations of the audience. While everyone saw Sunny Deol’s impactful acting in the original movie, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh also won hearts with their skills.

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film features the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces: Army, Air Force, and Navy. It also features an impressive supporting cast, including Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

After playing Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC in Border 2, Varun is set to reunite with his father, David Dhawan, for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Ha. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Bollywood choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed that the film is set to release next year. He noted, “So, we’ve done a song in that, and the hook step is very complicated. If you get Varun Dhawan, why would I not do something crazy?”

As for Diljit Dosanjh, he will be next seen in a romantic movie titled Main Vaapas Aaunga. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the love story also stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah. Main Vaapas Aaunga releases in theatres on June 12, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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