Border 2: Sunny Deol gets teary-eyed at teaser launch event — WATCH

Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, the makers of the upcoming war-drama film, Border 2, dropped its most anticipated teaser. The clip was launched in the presence of fans in Mumbai at a grand event. While addressing the audience, lead actor Sunny Deol got emotional and shed tears as he delivered his iconic dialogue from the film. Check it out!

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Border 2 teaser launch event

Earlier today, December 16, 2025, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty arrived at the grand teaser launch of their upcoming war-drama film, Border 2. The teaser was dropped in the presence of excited fans and the media. During the event, Deol was requested to deliver his hair-raising dialogue, which was recently seen in the teaser.

As the ace actor went on to deliver the powerful dialogue “Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye? Lahore tak” his eyes turned red, and he got emotional. Sunny paaji is known to be a patriot who takes pride in being a citizen of India. Hence, it’s obvious for a soft-hearted man like him to shed a tear on being part of a project that tells the tale of the brave hearts of this country.

Check out the video here:

About Border 2

Coming to the impactful teaser of Border 2, the 2-minute 4-second clip showcases the valor and determination of the Indian Armed Forces who fought relentlessly for their motherland. In the movie, Deol is expected to play Lt. Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun Dhawan will be seen as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC. They are joined by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, whose character is inspired by Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC. Young and upcoming star Ahan Shetty will be portraying Lt Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, MVC.

Apart from these leading men, stars like Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu, and Angad Singh will be seen in supporting characters. For the unknown, the sequel to JP Dutta's magnum opus, Border 2, is set to hit big screens on January 23, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Border 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty nail it, goosebumps guaranteed