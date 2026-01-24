Border 2: Sunny Deol gives heartfelt tribute to father Dharmendra in film credits, leaves fans emotional

Border 2 premiered on January 23, 2026, fulfilling a promise made 27 years ago and immediately building a place in the fans’ hearts around the country. Many have praised Sunny Deol’s contribution in leading the ranks and carrying the story on his shoulders with an unparalleled passion. Keeping his professional dedication to the max, the actor has managed to keep his personal life just as heartfelt. Fans have noted that the 68-year-old has made a not-so-subtle nod to his iconic father in the film by adding his own name as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ (Mr. Dharmendra’s son).

Sunny Deol credits father in latest film

Viewers of Border 2 have made note of a rather unexpected but equally surprising detail in the film. Many have taken to social media to share how Sunny Deol, the lead star of the franchise, has made a big gesture towards his late father. Dharmendra, the veteran Bollywood actor, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 years old. His son, actor Sunny, ensured that he got a mention in his latest film, despite not featuring physically, by adding his own name as ‘Dharmendra’s son,’ in the film’s credits that appear at the start. The introduction of his character as an Indian Army Officer, Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, happens beside his real-life dad’s name.

The move has earned praise from cinema fans in the country, lauding the lead actor for his love for his father. An X user wrote, “Wow, what a tribute to the late Dharmendra Ji by #Border2 team. Sunny Deol is introduced as "Dharmendra ka Beta" at the start of movie credits. Some people can say isme kya wo beta hi to hai (what’s so special, he’s his son), but empathic people will understand the core of the emotion.”

About Border 2

The popular 1997 original returns with a sequel helmed by Anurag Singh under the T-Series Films and J. P. Films banners. Starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in main roles alongside Sunny Deol, other actors in the film include Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Ikkis, essaying the life story of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra award, became Dharmendra’s last film project before his demise. He played the role of Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal, Arun's father, embodied by Agastya Nanda.

