Border 2 Teaser: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty nail it, goosebumps guaranteed

Decades after the massive success of the 1997 epic war action-drama film Border, JP Dutta decided to come up with its sequel. When the makers made an official announcement of the same, cinema aficionados commented that it was long overdue. Well, after months of waiting, the teaser of the upcoming actioner, Border 2, has finally dropped. Check it out!

Border 2 teaser dropped

A couple of days ago, the makers of Border 2 announced that they would be launching the teaser of India’s biggest war film on Vijay Diwas, which is today, December 16, 2025. Since then, social media has been buzzing with fans expressing their excitement about the big drop. Well, the wait is finally over as the teaser is out now!

The 2-minute 4-second clip takes the audience back to the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where the brave hearts of the country relentlessly fought to safeguard their motherland. This time, the heroes not just take down the opponents on land, but they also protect the country in the air and the water. Sunny Deol’s powerful demeanor as an army officer, Varun Dhawan’s undying spirit as an Indian military officer, Ahan Shetty as a key part of the Indian Navy, and Diljit Dosanjh as a dedicated Indian Air Force officer are sure to bring goosebumps.

Check out Border 2 teaser:

About Border 2

Touted as one of the biggest sequels of 2026, the upcoming epic war film was announced on June 13, 2024, marking the original film's 27th anniversary. The Anurag Singh directorial marks the return of Sunny Deol to the iconic film. He is joined by Varun Dhawan, playing a key role. Apart from him, Ahan Shetty will also be seen in a pivotal role. Rumors have it that his role has links to his father, Suniel Shetty’s character in the original 1997 movie.

He is joined by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is expected to portray Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in the upcoming mass entertainer. Female stars like Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana will also be seen in the biggest war drama of 2026. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is all set to hit cinemas on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

