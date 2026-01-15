Border 2 Trailer Review: Sunny Deol returns like never before, loaded with heavy dialogues as Varun, Ahaan and Diljit take charge on field

Ahead of its January 23, 2026, premiere, the main trailer for the upcoming war film Border 2 has been revealed. The awaited release promises a patriotic showdown of the three arms of defence in India, the army, the navy, and the air force, as they join hands to fight against enemies. A new trailer was released on January 15, just a week before the drop of the film, and displayed the brave idea of the project.

The clip showcases Lt. Col Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny Deol), a respected officer who leads his team of young soldiers in the 6 Sikh brigade to fight against the country’s foes. He can be heard relaying what it means to be a soldier and how he would like them to win against all odds. The new video also introduces the three arms of defence in the country and the representative soldiers whose stories will take flight in the film. The camaraderie between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy officers is displayed by the roles played by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, respectively.

Check out the Border 2 trailer below.

Varun Dhawan’s story as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya with wife Dhano Devi Dahiya, played by Medha Rana, is glimpsed at as she fears for his life. Her lionhearted husband reassures her and leaves for the battlefield. Similarly, Diljit Dosanjh as Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, is shown with his wife Manjit Sekhon, played by Sonam Bajwa. He displays his valorous presence with strong words and sets out to take his charge in the airspace. Meanwhile, Ahan Shetty as Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat is shown as a courageous young man, with Anya Singh playing his wife on screen.

The film promises action and patriotism with a sneak peek at the major war that awaits the soldiers in Border 2, as shown in the trailer. It displays the unrelenting hearts of the characters in moments of valor as they choose to fight even as the odds are stacked against them.

Border 2 premieres in cinemas on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

