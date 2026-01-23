Border 2 Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's war film

Border 2 has finally hit big screens, and the first reviews of moviegoers are out. While many touted the Sunny Deol-led film a blockbuster, some also had their own reservations. If you’re thinking of watching the much-talked-about war film in cinemas, then consider reading these tweets.

Tweets to read before watching Border 2

Early morning (January 23, 2026), Anurag Singh’s epic war film, Border 2, made its theatrical debut. Cinema buffs who went to watch the movie on Day 1 took to social media to share their reviews of the actioner, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

According to a user, the film will make Indians feel thankful. The cinema lover expressed in their tweet, “The strongest thing about Border 2 is that the patriotism never feels forced. No lectures, no heavy slogans. Bas situations, sacrifices, and consequences. You walk out feeling thankful, not preached to. 🇮🇳 #Border2 #Border2Review.”

Another one was quick to laud Sunny Deol for his impactful acting. “Sunny Deol is the kind of star who makes the theatre audience feel like a community. Cheers synchronize, emotions sync too. #Border2 #Border2Review,” stated the user. Joining him was another Sunny fan who pointed out, “Sunny’s anger feels like protection, not aggression. That subtle difference makes his character feel human, not superhero. #Border2 #Border2Review.”

Calling the film an outstanding blockbuster, a person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Border2 - OUTSTANDING BLOCKBUSTER! Power-packed and deeply emotional - #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride. A thunderous salute to the nation and our armed forces. Director #AnuragSingh delivers a war epic worthy of the legacy of Border.”

One user stated, “Border2 Review: Maine umeed nhi kari thi iss film se but mai hairan hogya. Yaar Itni behatreen film I mean what a appreciating storytelling & whole cast. @Varun_dvn bro you nailed it. Genuinely loved your work & emotions through film. That old Cast Cameos scene.”

Talking about Border 2, the film is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 iconic movie, Border. The ensemble cast also includes Anya Singh, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar making special appearances.

