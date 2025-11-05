Border 2: Varun Dhawan embodies fierce aura as Soldier in first look from upcoming war drama

Border 2 is one of the most anticipated spiritual sequels, gearing up to hit the big screens on January 23, 2026, coinciding with Republic Day week. The makers have now officially unveiled the first look of Varun Dhawan from the film, where he dons the avatar of a soldier.

Border 2: Varun Dhawan looks absolutely fierce in his soldier avatar

Sharing the official look on social media, the makers wrote, “Border uska farz hai aur Bharat uska pyaar! (Border is his duty, India is his love.) #Border2 releasing on 23rd January, 2026.”

Earlier, we at Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about Varun Dhawan's first look release.

A source also revealed that Varun Dhawan's character is loosely inspired by Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, the Param Vir Chakra awardee celebrated for his valour during the 1971 war. However, the makers have yet to make an official confirmation.

More about Border 2

Border 2 is an upcoming war drama film directed by Anurag Singh. Apart from Varun, the movie also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. With the teaser expected to release soon, the promotions are likely to kick off on a grand scale.

In addition to the main cast, the film features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and several others in key roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

The upcoming war drama serves as a spiritual sequel to 1997's Border, written and directed by J.P. Dutta. The iconic film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971).

Alongside Sunny Deol, the original movie featured Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, and many others in pivotal roles.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also starred Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

Apart from Border 2, the actor is also working on his upcoming movie Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan. The movie features Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in key roles.

