Border 2’s Ahan Shetty on comparisons with Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday: “Don’t see so much support"

Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, is making a comeback to the big screen with Anurag Singh’s Border 2. Last year, Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday, showcased his acting skills with Saiyaara. Now, Shetty has spoken about comparisons between him and Ahaan. Read on!

Ahan Shetty on being compared to Ahaan Panday

In an interview with Bombay Times, Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, shared his two cents on being compared to Chunky Panday’s nephew, Ahaan Panday. The Border 2 actor stated that in today’s generation, people are just reacting to what they see in a 2-3 second clip.

“We’re being put up against each other,” she stated, adding that he knows Ahaan Panday and is aware of the hard work he put in for his film, Saiyaara. According to Ahan, “There’s no competition between us. We have our own careers. There is so much love and respect amongst each other, and that is what needs to come out.” Shetty went on to underline that comparison or not, they belong to the same industry, and because of social media, people don’t see them supporting each other.

Five years after his debut movie Tadap, Ahan is making a comeback with the sequel to his dad’s film, Border 2. When asked which films of his father’s he would want to be a part of next, Ahan was quick to name Hera Pheri. “I’d love to be a part of Hera Pheri. I love that franchise. Fortunately, I am part of Border 2, which was one of dad’s films that I have always been inspired by,” added the 30-year-old actor.

In the interview, Ahan didn’t shy away from talking about nepotism in Bollywood. Ahan stated that his journey from the 2021 movie Tadap hasn’t been easy. Even though he is aware of being in the midst of the nepotism debate, he thinks it’s important for him to stay focused on what he’s doing and not let the noise affect him. “I focus on giving my director and producer my 200 per cent,” concluded the young and coming actor.

Talking about Border 2, the epic war drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The movie also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh playing key characters.

