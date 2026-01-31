Border 2’s Ahan Shetty recalls being unable to sign films after Tadap, says he was 'very low on confidence'

Ahan Shetty is currently all over social media, with the audience talking about his performance in Border 2. The Anurag Singh war film marks Shetty’s second feature in five years. While talking to Mid-Day, Ahan revealed that even though a lot of offers came his way after his film debut, he had to ignore them all as he was tied by a contract with the producer of his first film, Tadap. Read on!

Ahan Shetty recalls being unable to sign films after Tadap

The 2021 romantic action movie Tadap marked Ahan Shetty’s big screen debut. After five years, the 30-year-old actor returned with Border 2. Talking about the five-year hiatus, the actor said it was because of a binding contract he signed with producer Sajid Nadiawala. Ahan told the publication that he was tied down to a contract with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

“So, I wasn't allowed to sign any other movie for four years. A lot of offers came my way, but you can't [breach] a contract,” added the actor. Talking about his debut movie, Ahan stated that even though some stated that Tadap did bad business at the box office, they actually made profits. “Tadap made Rs 40 crore at a time when films weren't crossing Rs 10 crore,” he stated. Having said that, he also admitted that the film came with expectations. “After that, it was difficult. I was very low on confidence during that period,” revealed Suniel Shetty’s son.

Recently, Ahan was seen as Lt Cdr Mahendra Singh Rawat in Border 2. Sharing how he ended up landing the role of an officer of the Indian Navy, junior Shetty recalled that producer JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta were home for dinner when she asked if he would want to be part of the epic saga.

For a couple of days, Shetty didn’t really believe that the makers wanted him, a newcomer, to be part of such a huge film. He reasoned that he had not been able to do anything for four years after Tadap and was fighting certain battles in his head. Hence, being a part of the movie with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh meant a lot to him.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon’s film to hit cinemas on June 26