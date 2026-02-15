‘Brahmastra 2’ to start sooner than expected reveals Ranbir Kapoor; No plans for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently interacted with fans on Valentine's Day. Taking to the Instagram account of his venture ARKS, Ranbir Kapoor did a short livestream to interact with the fans. Ranbir did a livestream on February 14, 2026, and spoke about various things going on around him. Among the many questions aimed at the actor, he was asked about the sequel of his past and future films.

Ranbir Kapoor confirms Brahmastra Part 2

Ranbir Kapoor on the sequel of Brahmastra said, "Brahmastra 2 is in the works, we shall start that movie very very soon, sooner than you expect." However, when it came to the possibility of revisiting one of his most beloved romantic dramas, Ranbir made it clear that there are no such plans. Addressing ongoing fan demand for a follow-up to the 2013 hit, he explained that he prefers exploring new creative opportunities rather than extending a story that already feels complete.

Ranbir Kapoor has set the record straight on two of his most talked-about films, offering clarity on the future of the fantasy franchise Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, while firmly closing the door on a sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Speaking about the much-anticipated continuation of his ambitious superhero saga, Ranbir shared an exciting update for fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter. The actor confirmed that the project is actively moving forward and hinted that production may begin earlier than many expect.

On Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel

While talking about Ayan Mukerji's 2013 directorial, Ranbir Kapoor said, "Lot of you guys want part 2 but there's so many new movies, new directors, and new ideas to work with. I think Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had the perfect end. So I don't think it warrants a part 2." With this, the actor has both heightened anticipation for his upcoming fantasy venture and put an end to speculation surrounding a sequel to the coming-of-age favorite.

