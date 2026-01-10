Bride-to-be Nupur Sanon dedicates Sajana Ji Vaari Vaari dance to Stebin Ben at sangeet ceremony, sister Kriti joins

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding festivities are on in full force. The couple, that has been dating for a while now, is all set to tie the knot on January 11, 2026, with a lavish celebration in Udaipur. Ahead of the main ceremony, the family held a sangeet night celebration, complete with dance performances from sister Kriti Sanon and mom Geetu. Later in the night, the bride-to-be took to the dance floor herself to shell out some mean moves for the love of her life, Stebin Ben. She was joined by her bridesmaids, who made sure it was a memorable moment for the couple.

Nupur Sanon is joined by sister Kriti and friends during a dance for Stebin Ben

Kriti Sanon is her sister’s ride-or-die at the ongoing festivities for her younger sister’s wedding. After dancing to a heartfelt song, Salame Ishq Meri Jaan, which praised the couple’s love, she also turned to a fun dance number with Varun Sharma as they shook a leg on the viral Bhojpuri track Lollypop Lagelu. If that wasn’t all, the lady of the big day, Nupur Sanon, was seen heading to the center of the room herself to dedicate a song to her husband-to-be.

Kriti Sanon further danced along to Sajana Ji Vaari Vaari with the bride-to-be. The Sanon sisters were accompanied by their close friends, who busted out some impressive moves for the couple. Groom Stebin cheered on from the audience as the song was dedicated to him, raising excitement.

In a separate clip from the night of the sangeet, the couple could be seen dancing together, making the most of the days leading up to their wedding on January 11. They raised the temperature on the dance floor by grooving to Gallan Goodiyaan and enjoying their moment.

Their haldi ceremony was held on January 9, photos and clips of which showed the couple as well as Kriti Sanon dancing to dhols with happiness. It is known that the bride will walk the aisle beside her father on January 10, followed by pheras on January 11.

