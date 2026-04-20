BRIGHT Outdoor Media Limited X Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons 2026 as Outdoor Media Partner

BRIGHT Outdoor Media Limited came on board as the Outdoor Media Partner for the much-celebrated Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons 2026, adding a strong visual presence to one of the most talked-about nights in the entertainment and lifestyle space. Known for its impactful outdoor advertising solutions, the brand played a key role in amplifying the reach and visibility of the prestigious awards across the city.

With a strategic placement of high-impact outdoor media assets, BRIGHT Outdoor Media Limited ensured that the buzz around Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons 2026 was unmissable. From prime billboards to key transit locations, the campaign effectively captured attention and built anticipation leading up to the grand event. The collaboration highlighted the brand’s expertise in creating large-scale, high-visibility campaigns that resonate with a diverse audience.

Adding to its association with the event, Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director of Bright Outdoor Media Limited also presented the award for Best Director – Inspirational Film to veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher. The moment stood out as a celebration of cinematic excellence and storytelling that inspires audiences across generations.

With such impactful collaborations, BRIGHT Outdoor Media Limited continues to set new benchmarks in the industry while supporting platforms that recognize and honor the best in entertainment and style.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 are:

PRESENTING SPONSOR - Danube Properties

POWERED BY - Meghashrey

Success Partner - Director Special Elaichi

Jewellery Partner - P. C. Chandra Jewellers

Grooming Partner - Beardo

Celebration Partner - Sangam, Crafted Bar Collectibles

Storytelling Partner - Pocket FM

Outdoor Media Partner - Bright Outdoor Media Limited

Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1

Gifting Partner - IGP

Venue Partner - JW Marriott

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