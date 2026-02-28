BTS’ Gwanghwamun Square performance restricted to 1 hour due to Seoul’s rules? Agency clarifies

BTS will be making its return with a new album called ARIRANG on March 20, 2026, the comeback performance of which will be done at the royal palace in Seoul. Now, reports have surfaced that the septet would perform for only an hour which has led to rumors regarding the city regulating the group’s promotions. However, as per Star News, an official denial has surfaced from their agency’s side and shared that it was a tactical call made for safety reasons.

BTS’ management is setting the record straight on the group’s upcoming event and shared that the city’s authorities “never limited the duration of Gwanghwamun Square performance to one hour. The length of the performance was decided by HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC.” The same is said to include the Joseon Dynasty’s Gyeongbokgung Palace which has been shut down for the day owing to the schedule.

Explaining their decision further, they added that 60-minute duration was decided “comprehensively taking into account the unique characteristics of an outdoor space, the safety of the audience, control of the site, convenience of public transportation, and late-night noise levels.”

Previously, it was reported that RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would follow the ‘King’s path’ during their show, but the same has not been confirmed.

About BTS’ comeback and performance

The South Korean team will drop their first album in three years and nine months, which will follow a showcase the following day. The BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG will be streamed live via Netflix on March 21 at 8 pm KST. A separate feature-length documentary, BTS: THE RETURN, capturing the making of ARIRANG, will follow suit with a release scheduled for March 27, 2026.

ARIRANG will have 14 tracks, the titles of which have not been revealed so far. The album is expected to have multiple songs featuring other artists, with Max Martin, Jon Bellion, Diplo, and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder having confirmed their contributions.

