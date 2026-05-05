Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt set to return to the French Riviera alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Report

The coveted Cannes Film Festival will return with its 79th edition later this month. This year, the festival will see the Indian contingent walking the red carpet. Among them will be Alia Bhatt, who is ready to slay with her looks in her second season. She will be joined by the festival veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Read on!

Alia Bhatt to return to Cannes Film Festival in 2026

National Award-winning actress, Alia Bhatt, is all set to grace the iconic red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival this year. After a historic appearance in 2025, where she redefined luxury by sporting Gucci’s first-ever bespoke saree, Alia is returning to the French Riviera to make heads turn, reported Hindustan Times.

According to their sources, Alia will be attending the festival between May 12 and May 23, 2026, in France. The actress is reportedly planning a high-fashion surprise for the Cannes red carpet. Recently, Alia announced to her fans, during a virtual interaction, that it’s going to be a ‘busy May’ for her.

It wouldn’t be Cannes without the queen of the festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The veteran actress is also confirmed to return as a global ambassador for a popular makeup brand. The Indian contingent this year is also expected to feature a mix of actors, filmmakers, artists from regional cinema, and more.

Industry whispers suggest that Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Tara Sutaria are expected to attend, along with Ammy Virk. Coming back to Alia, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur has a packed slate. Her upcoming action thriller film, Alpha, helmed by Shiv Rawail, is in the post-production stage. It stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and more.

Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War in the pipeline, which remains one of the most-awaited projects of 2026. The high-stakes actioner will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the movie will now arrive in cinemas in 2027, as opposed to a release this year.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!