Celebrity Weddings in 2026: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda to Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben

This year saw many celebs making their relationships official. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya finally made their love Instagram official. As we bid adieu to 2025, we can’t stop thinking about the Indian celebrity weddings that are going to make 2026 a happening one. Read on to know which Indian celebs will be tying the knot the coming year!

1. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Ever since Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship made headlines, fans are eager to see them in their wedding finery. Well, the good news is that the star couple of South cinema will be getting married in 2026.

Reports suggest that they are eyeing wedding dates in February, the coming year. A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance.”

It was also reported that they got engaged on October 3, 2025. Having said that, the couple hasn’t confirmed the reports.

2. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben

Actress and social media celebrity Nupur Sanon will also be tying the knot with her long-time beau, singer Stebin Ben. As per an insider, the couple’s nuptials will happen on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai.

Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, “The Mumbai reception is when colleagues and friends from the industry will join in to celebrate the couple at their reception.”

3. Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy

It’s official! Allu Sirish will tie the knot with fiancée Nayanika next year. Allu Arjun’s brother recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a trending reel disclosing his wedding date. The video clip mentioned that they will tie the knot on March 6, 2026. For the unknown, Allu Sirish and Nayanika put a ring on their relationship on October 31, 2025.

