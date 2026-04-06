Chand Mera Dil First Look: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s classroom romance to hit cinemas on May 22, 2026

Ananya Panday and Lakshya are coming together for a romantic drama showcasing a modern-day love story. Titled Chand Mera Dil, the upcoming movie is all set to release in cinemas on May 22, 2026. Along with the release date announcement, the makers also dropped the first look at the actors playing a love-smitten couple. Check it out!

Chand Mera Dil release date announced

Chand Mera Dil had to wait for a while. But the romantic drama movie is finally hitting cinemas on May 22, 2026. Today (April 6, 2026), producer Karan Johar announced the release date along with the first look at the actors. In the caption, he penned, “A love story where…life happens faster than love. Chand Mera Dil in cinemas 22nd May, 2026.”

Take a look:

The carousel of images showcase the multiple phases the main characters (Ananya Panday and Lakshaya) went through in the film. First up, they fall for each other, which felt pretty easy. But it wasn’t as smooth as growing up together was. While they try to navigate where their relationship was headed, life changed the syllabus. “When love grows faster than life… Not every first love gets a second chance…” read the new posters.

Back in November 2024, Karan dropped multiple posters of the film and announced that it would be theatrically released in 2025. An insider close to the film informed Pinkvilla that since it’s a musical love story, filmmaker Karan Johar is keeping a close eye on the making of its album. This is probably why the makers took a little more time to finalise the release date.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic drama is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Chand Mera Dil marks Lakshya’s return to the big screen after his 2023 action movie, Kill. He was last seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. As for Ananya Panday, the diva started 2025 with Kesari Chapter 2, followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 2 Hindi Movies Releasing In Theaters and OTT This Week: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit and Shanaya-Adarsh's Tu Yaa Main