Chand Mera Dil on OTT: When and where to watch Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama online

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles, was released in theaters on May 22, 2026. Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic drama is now set to make its digital debut. Here are the OTT streaming details.

When and where to watch Chand Mera Dil

Chand Mera Dil is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar and will begin streaming from July 17, 2026. The streaming platform announced the release date through its official social media handle.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Chand Mera Dil

Chand Mera Dil follows engineering students Aarav Rawat and Chandni Prasad, whose friendship blossoms into love after they meet during their college orientation. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Chandni becomes pregnant, prompting the young couple to marry despite opposition from their families.

As they navigate the challenges of parenthood and financial hardship, the pressures of married life begin to strain their relationship. Following a heated argument that becomes a turning point in their marriage, Chandni leaves Aarav and later files for divorce, determined to provide a better future for their daughter, Kavya.

Years later, Aarav has matured into a devoted father while pursuing his dreams. Fate brings the former couple together once again, leading them to confront their shared past and unresolved feelings. Realising how much they have grown individually, Aarav and Chandni decide to reunite and begin a new chapter together with renewed understanding and commitment.

Cast and crew of Chand Mera Dil

Chand Mera Dil stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles alongside Aastha Singh, Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhari, Iravati Harshe Mayadev, Charu Shankar, Atul Kumar, Akhil Kaimal, Javed Khan, Manik Papneja, Vidushi Kaul, and others in key roles.

Directed and co-written by Vivek Soni, the screenplay has also been co-written by Tushar Paranjape. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film features music composed by Sachin-Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray, and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran.

Upon its theatrical release, Chand Mera Dil received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences.

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