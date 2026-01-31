Chand Mera Dil Release Date: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romance drama locks May 8 theatrical debut

Ananya Panday and Lakshya are coming together to tell a love story like no other. Dharma Production's next, Chand Mera Dil, has finally gotten a release date. According to Taran Adarsh, Vivek Soni’s romantic drama will hit cinemas on May 8, 2026. Read on for more details.

Chand Mera Dil to release in May

The fresh pairing of Ananya Panday and Lakshya has piqued everyone’s attention. The stars will be next seen in the Karan Johar-backed movie, Chand Mera Dil. After being postponed, the romantic drama is finally ready to grace big screens on May 8, 2026.

Sharing this massive update about the upcoming love story, Taran Adarsh shared the May 8 release date with the world.

In November last year, the makers dropped multiple posters, announcing Ananya and Lakshya’s collab in a Vivek Soni film. The carousel included a total of four posters of the film, featuring the lead actors. While they glanced at the camera with their faces half covered by a sweater in the first poster, the stars were seen having a romantic moment in a room in the second.

In the third poster, they sat by the sea while the moon witnessed their romantic conversation. The final poster shows a tender moment between the couple. Sharing the posters, producer KJo wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai. Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni.”

Check it out:

An insider close to the film informed Pinkvilla that since it’s a musical love story, filmmaker Karan Johar is keeping a close eye on the making of its album. Chand Mera Dil marks Lakshya’s return to the big screen after his 2023 action movie, Kill. He was last seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. As for Ananya Panday, the diva started 2025 with Kesari Chapter 2, followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

