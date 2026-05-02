Dharma Productions’ Chand Mera Dil starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday is shaping up to be an interesting case study. At a time when most films reveal their narrative spine at early stage via trailers, and aggressive marketing, this project has taken a noticeably different path. The early material, particularly the music and glimpses, has begun to find its audience, but the story’s core tension remains deliberately unclear.

This raises a natural question: is the silence around the conflict a calculated move? It certainly feels that way. By holding back on plot specifics, the makers seem to be prioritizing mood over information, allowing viewers to engage with the film’s emotions rather than its narrative. The title track of Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the album is steadily emerging as one of the most loved of 2026.

At the same time, this approach carries its own risks. Curiosity can quickly turn into detachment if audiences feel they aren’t being given enough to invest in. Much will depend on how and when the film chooses to reveal its central stakes. If the trailer bridges that gap effectively, the current intrigue could convert into genuine anticipation.

For now, the strategy sits in an interesting middle ground, neither overexposed nor entirely elusive. Whether this quiet build translates into stronger engagement closer to release will depend on the next phase of communication. But as it stands, Chand Mera Dil is prompting conversation precisely by choosing not to say too much.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza under Dharma Productions. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

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