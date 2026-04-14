Chand Mera Dil Title Track: Ananya Panday, Lakshya go through emotional roller coaster in Sachin-Jigar’s composition

Director Vivek Soni is bringing Ananya Panday and Lakshya to tell a tale of love, romance, and heartbreak in his upcoming saga, Chand Mera Dil. Backed by Karan Johar, the movie is making its way to cinemas next month. Today, they dropped the soulful title track of the romantic movie. Check it out!

Chand Mera Dil title track out

Ananya Panday and Lakshya dive deep into the world of love and romance in Chand Mera Dil. The much-awaited title track of their upcoming film captivated the audience. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Faheem Abdullah, the new song showcases the emotional rollercoaster the actors go through playing Aarav and Chandni.

Talking about the romantic video track, the makers said that it’s a medley of emotions and music. “A melody to stay in your hearts forever, this track chronicles the love story of Aarav and Chandni,” they divulged.

Check it out:

What we know about Chand Mera Dil

The tale of love and longing, Chand Mera Dil, is finally hitting cinemas on May 22, 2026. In an earlier exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, a source revealed that producer Karan Johar wants the soundtrack to be the album of the year. Hence, he got into the mud himself to perfect the songs of the Vivek Soni directorial. This is probably why the movie, expected to hit cinemas in 2025, was delayed.

A week ago, the makers finally announced its release date by dropping a carousel of images featuring the star cast, Ananya and Lakshya. “A love story where…life happens faster than love. Chand Mera Dil in cinemas 22nd May, 2026,” they captioned the post.

Chand Mera Dil marks Ananya’s first film of 2026. Last year, she was seen in Kesari Chapter 2, followed by Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. However, her popular streaming series, Call Me Bae, has been renewed for Season 2. As for Laksh Lalwani, the Kill actor was last seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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