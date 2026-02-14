Chiranjeevi gets emotional as Ram Charan, Upasana name their newborn girl Anveera Devi after his mother Anjana Devi

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were blessed with the greatest joys of their lives, their twins, on January 31, 2026. A couple of days ago, they hosted a traditional ceremony and named their kids Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi. Now, Ram’s father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, thanked the couple for naming their second girl Anveera Devi after his mother Anjana Devi.

Chiranjeevi thanks Ram Charan for naming his second daughter after his mother

Chiranjeevi has been on cloud nine ever since he became a grandfather for the second time. He was also the first to announce the arrival of his son, Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law, Upasana Konidela’s twins.

After their naming ceremony, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the couple on giving such thoughtful, spiritually rooted names to their newborns. Chiranjeevi also appreciated his son’s sweet gesture of naming their second daughter Anveera Devi after his mother Anjana Devi.

Sharing a picture with Ram and Upasana from their maternity shoot, Chiranjeevi revealed that he has been receiving calls and messages from friends, relatives, and fans from all over, appreciating the beautiful names the parents gave to their newborns.

The senior actor extended his heartfelt love and appreciation to Ram and Upasana for their conscious, spiritually rooted choice of names. According to him, the names, Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela, are drawn from their eternal cultural heritage.

“It is equally touching to witness Charan’s thoughtful and beautiful gesture of incorporating “Devi” from his grandmother Anjana Devi garu’s name for baby Anveera,” the proud and emotional grandfather revealed.

Check out his post:

After the birth of their twins, a boy and a girl, RRR actor Ram Charan took to social media and shared his stance. In his post, the actor expressed that having two daughters and a son fills them with immense gratitude.

“The women in our life have been our greatest strength. I’m very thankful to all our fans, family, and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment,” (sic) he further noted. Ram and Upasana were first blessed with a daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.

