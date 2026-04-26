Chitrangada Singh recalls people warning her that Maatrubhumi co-star Salman Khan is 'not on time': 'Heard rumor that he's unprofessional'

Maatrubhumi, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters this year. Now, the actor’s co-star Chitrangada Singh has spoken about his professionalism, dismissing existing rumors about him.

Chitrangada Singh recalls how people warned her about working with Salman Khan

Speaking with NDTV at the Yuva event, Chitrangada Singh dismissed rumors about Salman Khan being unprofessional on film sets. The actress said, “People said a lot of things about Salman, like schedules would be stretched and he might not be on time. People used to say he is unprofessional, but he is amazing.”

She added, “He treats everyone with love, looks after others, and shows concern even for crew members. He was very approachable and has that amazing quality of noticing the least visible person on set, whether it is a lightman or the fourth AD. He would ask whether they had a break and their food on time, and how they were being treated. To still have that concern after so many years in the industry is amazing. People said he wouldn’t come early, but he came early because I was shooting early.”

More about Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi is an upcoming war drama based on real events that took place during the Galwan Valley clash. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Salman Khan plays an Indian Army Colonel, while Chitrangada Singh portrays his wife.

Salman Khan’s next movie

Salman Khan is next set to star in a film tentatively titled SVC63. Directed by Varisu fame Vamshi Paidipally, the film has begun shooting with a muhurat shot in Mumbai. The film marks the director’s subsequent directorial after Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu.

With the makers likely aiming for an Eid 2027 release, it is expected to be a large-scale action entertainer and will feature Nayanthara as the co-lead, marking her first collaboration with the Bollywood superstar. Reportedly, the makers plan to complete filming by August or September this year.

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