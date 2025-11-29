Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi reacts to rumors of breaking Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding: ‘Painful to watch’

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding is known to have been postponed indefinitely as reports of the bride’s father falling ill and the groom being rushed to the hospital surfaced. Cheating, involving the music composer and the choreographers hired for their wedding performances, was speculated, with Gulnaaz and Nandika Dwivedi’s names popping in. Now, the latter has broken her silence and denied any involvement in the reason for the marriage’s delay and promised that the truth will come out soon. She has also asked haters to stop mentioning her or sending uncalled-for messages to her.

Nandika Dwivedi took to her Instagram account many days after the wedding ceremony of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal was put on hold. On November 28, Friday, she put up a couple of long messages addressing the allegations made against her. She has firmly refused to be involved in cheating with the groom.

“I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply NOT true. It’s extremely painful to watch a narrative form around something I had no part in, and even more difficult to see how quickly these stories grow without any basis in reality.”

She called out baseless reports and asked for better accounts of the situation. She added that such accusations will make her life difficult in the future, and false accusations will affect her career, which she has worked hard to build. Nandika Dwivedi opened up on how this has taken a toll on her mental health and hurt her family.

She further revealed the reason for going private on her Instagram account. “I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had made my account private. Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… I have sacrificed a lot to come to Mumbai, to work and achieve my goals. Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.”

Previously, fellow choreographer Gulnaaz also denied any involvement in the issue.

ALSO READ: Jemimah Rodrigues opts out of WBBL to support best friend Smriti Mandhana after her delayed wedding?