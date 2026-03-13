Cocktail 2 Release Date: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama to hit cinemas on June 19,2026

Cocktail 2 is finally ready for its big screen debut. Today, the makers dropped a peek into the looks of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon. With the new posters, they also revealed that the film will be released in cinemas on June 19, 2026. As reported earlier, the first look of the film, i.e., the teaser of Cocktail 2, will be released in cinemas on March 18, 2026. Read on to know more.

Cocktail 2 release date locked

Cocktail 2 is one of the most-awaited movies of 2026. The film is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy film, Cocktail, which became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The poster featuring Shahid Kapoor showcases him in a very flamboyant avatar, enjoying the fresh breeze while driving the luxurious car.

The poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna shows her playing the passenger princess, busy capturing the picturesque view as she makes new memories. In the third poster, Kriti Sanon lets her hair down to enjoy the ride of a lifetime. The captions read, “For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18.”

Take a look:

Along with the release date of the film, the makers also announced that the teaser of the film will be unveiled on March 18, 2026, with the theatrical prints of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla. Along with this, the makers of Raja Shivaji have also planned to create buzz around their film by using the same strategy.

Earlier, director Homi Adajania took to his social media handle to announce the film wrap. He dropped the official update along with a picture of him with the lead actors, seemingly cutting a celebratory cake. He wrote, “Fun was had, Film wrap, and Love you fools.”

To refresh your memory, the 2012 Cocktail featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. It also marked the acting debut of Diana Penty. From the cast to storyline, and songs by Yo Yo Honey Singh, almost everything about the film was on point, making it a successful venture. This is probably why the audience has high expectations from Cocktail 2.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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