Cocktail 2 Song Jab Talak: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna set the screens ablaze with sizzling moves; VIDEO

Cocktail 2 is finally inching towards its big screen debut on June 19, 2026. Hence, to keep the momentum and buzz going, the makers are strategically revealing their assets online. The recent one being the first look of the peppy track, Jab Talak, in Arijit Singh and Akasa’s voice.

Cocktail 2 Song Jab Talak First Look

Yesterday, the makers of Cocktail 2 dropped new posters of the upcoming romantic drama film starring Shahid Kapoor (Kunal), Kriti Sanon (Ally), and Rashmika Mandanna (Diya). As announced, they finally dropped the first look of the peppy song Jab Talak, giving a peek into the fun characters the star cast is playing in the saga of love and friendship.

The 1-minute 50-second video opens with a warning, "Summer just got hotter," before diving into the lively track that set the internet ablaze. The clip clarified that Cocktail 2 is a tale of friendship and love with a whole lot of madness for the audience.

Check out the video:

The energetic song is going to become the summer anthem. Sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa and composed by Pritam Chakraborty, it is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. To refresh your memory, Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy film, Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The upcoming romantic comedy drama film will be released in cinemas on June 19, 2026. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is penned by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the actors are gearing up for another project together. An insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 2 is in the works. Backed by Maddock Films, it will also feature Janhvi Kapoor. The source informed us that the story will take off from where it ended in Part 1.

Apparently, the writing is currently underway, and the script is expected to be ready by August. “The makers are planning to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2027. However, a lot will depend on how Cocktail 2 performs, as that will help shape timelines and priorities for the studio,” revealed the reliable source.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 Release Date: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama to hit cinemas on June 19,2026