Cocktail 2 Update: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon starrer wraps filming; director calls it ‘special’

Cocktail 2 is moving one step ahead. In the wee hours of January 31, director Homi Adajania took to his Instagram account to confirm that the upcoming ‘spiritual’ sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy is well on its way to a release, with the filming wrapped up already. He celebrated with the cast and crew of the movie, sharing a photo with the leads, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon.

Cocktail 2 is happening! The Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon starrer has wrapped up its filming schedule as of this Saturday, and we couldn’t be more excited. The upcoming romantic comedy appears to be targeting a September release; however, official confirmations are yet to come. Director Homi Adajania took to his Instagram account to share an update and confirm the shoot completion alongside a photo of him with the leads seemingly cutting a celebratory cake. He added the words ‘Fun was had’, ‘Film wrap’, and ‘Love you fools,’ with a smiley and heart emoji with it.

He wrote, in the caption, “Cocktail 2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys." Kriti Sanon commented and shared the post with the remark, “Love you Homsterrrr!!"

The possible September release of the film has been a talking point with regard to it being six months from the drop of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo with Tripti Dimri. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial has locked a February 13, 2026, premiere in cinemas, coinciding with the Valentine’s Day weekend.

The 2012 original, also directed by Homi Adajania, had Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali for its screenplay, with Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty taking on the key roles. A massive success at the box office, Cocktail has managed to cultivate a nationwide fan following over the years.

