Daayra OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's investigative thriller online

After a low-key theatrical debut, Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, is heading for its digital release soon. If you also missed watching it in cinemas, here's your chance to check it out on your own comfort.

When and where to watch Daayra online?

Inspired by a true event, the investigative thriller drama is all set to stream on Netflix from November 13 onwards. On Thursday (November 11), the streaming giant dropped the announcement and shared Daayra's OTT release date. The caption reads, "Protocol versus punishment. Jung chhid chuki hain, kiski hogi jeet? Watch Daayra, out 13 November, on Netflix."

Daayra was released in cinemas on September 19, 2026. The movie couldn't perform well at the box office, and it flopped badly, despite gaining favorable reviews. One of the key reasons behind its low box office run could be a lack of awareness around its release. Furthermore, the subject and genre itself have a niche audience.

For the unversed, Daayra follows a tense clash of ethics within the system after a high-profile incident. After Officer Raman Kumar and his team take action against the suspects in a disputed encounter, another officer, Ajooni Kohli, examines whether the controversial shooting was staged, leading to a deep institutional conflict.

With Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, the Meghna Gulzar directorial also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, and more in key roles.

Though it couldn't gain the much-needed love and appreciation in cinemas, such movies have a dedicated audience on streaming platforms. It will be interesting to see how the film performs on the digital platform.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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