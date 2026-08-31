Daayra Trailer Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran to ask unsettling questions in crime thriller

The wait is finally over as the much-awaited trailer of Daayra has been unveiled. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the crime thriller brings together Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles for the first time. Set against the backdrop of a complex story, the trailer introduces a world where duty, morality and justice find themselves at odds.

Kareena and Prithviraj step into the shoes of determined cops

The makers had earlier unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan as Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj as Raman Kumar, with their intense looks instantly sparking curiosity. The trailer delves deeper into their characters, presenting two police officers whose paths intersect through a case that puts them on opposing sides of the same system. The makers describe the film as: "Inspired by true events, Daayra is a gripping crime thriller that follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as a case places them on opposing sides of the same system."

Check out the trailer below:



What works in the Daayra trailer?

The trailer’s biggest strength lies in the intriguing dynamic between its two central characters. Both Ajooni and Raman are committed to their profession, yet their individual understanding of justice and responsibility appears to be vastly different. Instead of revealing too much about the central case, the trailer carefully builds suspense, leaving viewers with several questions about what lies at the heart of the search.

With Meghna Gulzar at the helm, Daayra appears to go beyond a conventional police thriller. The film also stars Jitendra Joshi, Kshitee Jog, Kanwaljeet Singh, Sandeep Kulkarni, and Trupti Khamkar. The tension between the protagonists, combined with the mysterious case, sets the stage for an intense cinematic experience.

Daayra marks Kareena and Prithviraj’s first collaboration with each other as well as with Meghna Gulzar. Their contrasting screen presence makes the face-off between Ajooni and Raman one of the trailer’s key highlights. Produced by Junglee Pictures and Dr. Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios, Daayra is now gearing up for its theatrical release on September 18, 2026.

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