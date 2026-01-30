Daldal Twitter Review: 7 Reactions to read before watching Bhumi Pednekar’s gripping cop thriller this week

Bhumi Pednekar is back in action, and it has taken the world by surprise how she embodies the role of Rita Ferreira, a fierce cop in the Mumbai Police force. As the seven episodes of Daldal were released on January 30, 2026, viewers have taken to social media to voice their opinions and share whether it’s worth watching.

Daldal Twitter Review

Netizens have been raw and honest about watching the show, with one user called Vinamra praising it right off the bat. “Daldal works largely because Bhumi Pednekar understands the emotional weight of the story and carries it with conviction.” A similar emotion was followed by Ashka, who says, with a fire emoji, “Fearless in choices, brilliant in execution — Bhumi Pednekar stands tall in Daldal. Subtle, intense, and deeply moving, she commands every frame. Yet another reminder of why she’s among the most dependable performers today.”

A few others were a bit more skeptical of what the show has to offer, with Review Junkie saying, “Daldal is an avg crime drama that keeps dragging. There’s hardly any mystery in the narrative. Bad casting, Weak direction, avg writing. Many characters feel completely pointless. Bhumi Pednekar’s character needed better presentation.”

About Daldal

The story follows Rita Ferreira, who gets appointed as the Mumbai Crime Branch’s new DCP. As she joins the squad and begins to lead her team, she comes across a rather peculiar case. With multiple murders calling for her attention, she sets out to catch the culprit.

The cold-blooded killer still at large, she plunges to dig through the hints. However, her own past comes knocking on the doors, with long-forgotten memories threatening to spill into her current life. As her own survival comes under the radar and the clues become scarcer, she must choose between her own fears and her duty to get to the end of it.

Alongside Bhumi Pednekar, key roles are played by Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori, with Geeta Agrawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rahul Bhat, Sandeep Kulkarni, Shivraj Walvekar, Sandesh Kulkarni, Jaya Bhattacharya, Saurabh Goyal, Vibhawari Deshpande, Emily R. Acland, Vijay Krishna, Pratap Phad, Pratiek Pachori, and Mehul Dinesh Buch, joining the squad.

Daldal has begun streaming on Prime Video across seven episodes from January 30, 2026, onwards.

ALSO READ: 5 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video (July 21-27): Mandala Murders to Sarzameen