Daldal: When and where to watch Bhumi Pednekar's thrilling cop story on OTT

Daldal is an upcoming action crime thriller that is set to hit the digital screens soon! The Bhumi Pednekar starrer will be available to view via Prime Video starting January 30, 2026. Based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar, DalDal has been helmed by Suresh Triveni as a creator and directed by Amrit Raj Gupta.

Daldal confirms January 30 OTT release

Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role of Rita Ferreira, in Daldal, she gets appointed as the Mumbai Crime Branch’s new DCP. Right away, she is pushed into a high-stakes case about a series of murders that have shaken the city. As she begins digging through the clues, her past comes knocking on her door. While her own survival becomes a prime point of concern, she must battle with her own moral compass to catch the cold-blooded culprit, all the while trying to suppress her own buried memories.

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, other actors in the show include Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori, in crucial roles, followed by Geeta Agrawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rahul Bhat, Sandeep Kulkarni, Shivraj Walvekar, Sandesh Kulkarni, Jaya Bhattacharya, Saurabh Goyal, Vibhawari Deshpande, Emily R. Acland, Vijay Krishna, Pratap Phad, Pratiek Pachori, and Mehul Dinesh Buch.

Bhumi Pednekar on playing an anti-hero in Daldal

Previously, as per Hindustan Times, during her appearance at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the actress compared her character to the nature of her mother. She shared how her power lies in self-control, “I learned that power doesn't need to be loud. It can be quiet, resilient, and rooted in constantly questioning the world around you.”

Calling it a tough role to portray because of the many physical cues rather than heavy dialogues, the 36-year-old shared that it took her months to get out of it. Daldal streams on Prime Video from January 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar’s massive weight loss journey of 35 kg without crash diets and extreme workouts