Darasing Khurana set to collaborate with director Faruk Kabir for an upcoming project

Actor Darasing Khurana, who has a multi-industry career across Punjabi and South Indian cinema, is now set to collaborate with filmmaker Faruk Kabir for his next feature project. Kabir’s most recent release, the espionage thriller series Salakaar, premiered on Jio Hotstar on 8 August 2025 and explores a secret mission that becomes unexpectedly complex when it interweaves with a veteran spymaster’s long-guarded past.

The director, who is known for a realistic approach to storytelling, appears to be continuing in that thematic space for his next project, one in which Darasing has now been brought on board.

Darasing is making a steady rise across regional film industries. In Punjab, he shared the screen with Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu. He later expanded his footprint to the South, starring alongside Malayalam Dileep.

Kabir’s filmmaking was previously seen in works like Khuda Haafiz. Now, Salakaar is expected to align with that high-intensity mould, offering Darasing a role that leans into performance.

Alongside his film work, Darasing remains engaged with social causes, including mental health accessibility through his foundation Pause.Breathe.Talk

As Faruk Kabir moves ahead after Salakaar, Darasing Khurana’s entry into his next directorial effort shows an eye toward meaningful narratives.

